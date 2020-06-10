By Leah Ngoma/Chileshe Mwango

The Patriotic Front has won all the 3 local government by-elections which were held yesterday in Northern and Western Provinces.

The by-elections were held in Bulilo Ward in Chilubi Constituency in Northern Province and Nakato and Imalyo Wards in Nalikwanda Constituency in Western Province.

Pf Secretary General Davies Mwila says the outcome of the 3 by-elections is as a result of the developmental projects which the pf government has embarked on countrywide.

Mr Mwila has further indicated that the pf intends to take advantage of the alleged ongoing infighting within the upnd in western province to ensure the province becomes its stronghold.

But the UPND has attributed its loss in the just ended local government by-elections to lack of a level playing field throughout the entire electoral process.

UPND Deputy Secretary General Patrick Mucheleka has told Phoenix News that just as they bribed sitting councillors to facilitate for by-elections, the pf allegedly used state institutions to engage in vote buying through the distribution of commodities like mealie meal.

Mr. Mucheleka further explains that the upnd did not even do massive campaigns as they were not allowed to do so on the pretext of the Covid-19 while the pf went flat out to campaign.

PHOENIX FM NEWS