The PF Secretariat Has Put The Name Of President Lungu In Disrepute.

Lusaka – 7th January, 2021.

The words of the Head of State on his official page, once again, are the source of the current social media ridicule. He promised to engage and interact with various stakeholders on his three day visit of the Copperbelt “under strict adherence to the Covid-19 public health guidelines.”

What he found on the ground when he arrived in Chililabombwe was something else. Who is supposed to implement his directives? One needs to put into perspective the possible ramifications of the nation seeing the Head of State that can’t adhere to his own guidelines.

This is not the time to play politics of pulling crowds. Let’s take our jobs seriously. The Patriotic Front Secretariat needs to pull up its socks. Indirectly, someone has put the name of the Head of State in disrepute.

#MaskUpFace #Sanitise #WashYourHands and observe #SocialDistancing

©Eagle One Zambia