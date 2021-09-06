PF SECRETARY GENERAL TO VACATE OFFICE

….as the opposition political party begins the process of identifying people to take up the position of party president, CEO and National Chairperson.

LUSAKA, Monday, September 6, 2021 (SMART EAGLES)

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila has offered to leave his position and venture into farming as part of the process to rebrand the party following its defeat to the UPND Alliance in the August 12 polls.

Hon Mwila says the party president Edgar Chagwa Lungu and National Chairman Samuel Mukupa who have also offered to leave their positions will together with him remain Members of the Central Committee.

He said the party has since started the process of identifying people to take up the three positions among others at the Convention that will be held soon.

Addressing a Media Briefing today at the party Headquarters, Hon Mwila said he had done his part as Chief Executive Officer of the PF and it is time for new blood to drive the party agenda into the future.

“As a party, we have started tye process of bringing in new leaders; a transition of handing over the Office of party president, Office of Secretary General, the Office of National Chairman. These three positions, we have made it very clear that we are NOT going to continue,” Hon Mwila said.

“So the party has to look for a president, they have to look for the Secretary General, they have to look for the National Chairperson. Article 52 of our Constitution is very clear on the position of the president; it is only one line and it states that the party president shall be elected by the General Conference. Whatever goes up, must come down – no one is there forever.”

