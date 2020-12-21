SIKAILE SIKAILE WRITES

21/12/2020

PF SEEKS TO UNLEASH POLICE MILITARY WEAPONRY ON THE POPULATION

This is an emergency message to the nation and we advise you all to take it serious.We are closely monitoring what is going on around State House and PF activities of sabotage. Few weeks ago we highlighted some things that were under way to manipulate the elections in 2021. Among the things we warned Zambians about was the unleashing of the police armament in our densely populated cities by President Edgar Lungu in order to instill fear on the population, and then arresting of HH on trumped up charges and subsequently declare a state of emergency.

When we exposed this move, they went a bit silent and now they have come back with another fictitious and imaginary charge for HH, because they know very well that the arrest of HH will give them every possible opportunity to terrorize the nation at will. Mr Lungu is aiming at declaring a state of emergency after executing this operation.

Our appeal to all Zambians is that never be intimidated, never succumb to this illegality, let us be brave, this is the time to protect our only Zambia that the PF government is sabotaging at will. We know how the registering of minors and foreigners will backfire on them. Bill 10 is dead, and they’re banking on arresting HH, impeccable sources within State House have disclosed.

We would also like to reaffirm our stand that President Lungu is behind all these illegal ill treatment of the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and we want to bring it to the attention of both the people of the Republic of Zambia and the International Community that Mr EdgarLungu is after Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s life and should anything happen to Mr HakaindeHichilema, let everyone know that it is President Lungu behind this.

We have all the facts and evidence this is why we are reminding President Lungu to sober up and respect the will of the people.

We further want to remind President Edgar Lungu and his friends that the world is watching you, and if you think you will escape the consequences of setting the country on fire like the Ugandan case, then you are lying to yourselves.

To the Zambian people, this war that Mr Lungu and PF have declared is not about HH, it is about our nation which they have destroyed. So if as Zambians, we allow them to touch people who mean well to the future of our nation, then we citizens are biggest losers. President Lungu has been on this mission for too long.

Intelligence reports have always warned him not to go ahead with these ill conceived plans he gets from cadres like Kampyongo and Max Chongu and many others. But this is a government with so many illegalities, so they are scared of losing power, thus planning war against the Zambian people remains their last door step.

Be alert 📢.

Sikaile C Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist

BY CIC PRESS TEAM