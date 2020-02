FORMER KAOMA DC STONED TO DEATH BY ANGRY MOB ON SUSPICIOUS OF BEING A GASSER.

PF’s Provincial vice Secretary for Western province Kingford Nasilele has died after sustaining mortal injuries from an irate mob.

Nasilele was attacked by an instant justice mob last evening at Kaoma’s Mugongo area on suspicion of being a Gasser.

He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.