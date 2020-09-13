PF senses defeat, panicks as Brian Haapunda proposes violence as only alternative.

My worry is that we are giving him too much free space to pull crowds in our strongholds thereby converting some weak hearts.

His meetings in our strongholds need to be derailed and met with alot of resistance somehow🤔🤔🤔.

Ifwe today we can’t not freely go about party mobilisation in Southern Province as our meetings are 90% likely to be frustrated by UPND operatives and thugs! We saw the unfortunate incident in Monze 3 months ago where the UPND took over all roads in Monze and venues where the Head of State was passing through sending a message that Monze and Southern Province was a no go area for us. 🤷🏽‍♂️ Why then should we welcome HH and his campaigners in our strongholds imwe sure? Let’s not create an impression that HH and UPND are gaining ground countrywide.

We need to send HH and UPND back to Southern Province!!!

Brian Haapunda