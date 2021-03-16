The Patriotic Front (PF) has set April 9th and 10th as dates for its national elective general conference to be held virtually.

Announcing the development at a media briefing this afternoon, party Secretary General Davis Mwila says the general conference will attract over 2300 delegates.

Mr. Mwila says only eligible members of the party will be allowed to attend the conference virtually and elect their leaders to spearhead the PF beyond the August 12, general elections.

“In accordance with the party constitution, the PF must hold a general conference every after five years to elect the party president and members of the central committee.

The central committee it its last sitting it approved and adopted its new standing orders to conduct the general conference and ensure that we uphold the health guidelines in the wake of the COVID-19,” Mr. Mwila said.

In view of the above, he said, the general conference shall be done virtually to avoid the spread of the COVID-19.

“The General conference is expected to be attended by over 2500 delegates who will take party from various places in all the ten provinces. The Central Committee has set 9 and 10th April as date for the conference.”

And Mr. Mwila has also announced Thursday, the 18th March as date for the Lusaka Province conference to be held at Mulungushi International Conference Centre.

“As a truly democratic party, the PF has been conducting free and fair elections in all the 10 provinces of Zambia and so far we have conducted these elections in all ten provinces accept Lusaka. I wish to state that the PF will conduct the elections on the 18th March where all members who want to contest for any position will be required to do so. All those that are in line with our party guidelines are eligible to contest any position of their choice at the conference. The conference will take place at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on Thursday. 17th March will be for nominations while 18th will be Election Day. The conference will be opened by President Edgar Lungu.”

Mr. Mwila also encouraged members of the party who have shown interest and applied on the party ticket not to leave the PF if not adopted but to instead rally behind the party candidates.

“As you may be aware, the PF started the adoptions by accepting the applications of eligible members of the party who are interested of contesting the 2021 general elections. The party has set 20th March as the final date for the acceptance of the application letters. I must state that the secretariat has been overwhelmed by an increased number of applicants to contest on the party ticket. In Lusaka alone we have an average of 10 people in each constituency applying to contest as Members of Parliament on the PF ticket. This goes to show how popular the PF is as a party.”

The competition is stiff and everyone knows that once adopted on the PF ticket, victory is guaranteed. Other political parties have no people to compete for adoption because there are no people to attract, in fact they are waiting for the PF to adopt so that those that will not be adopted are adopted are enticed on their party tickets,” said Mr. Mwila.

He said the PF was bigger than any individual, hence looking forward to build a party that will stand a test of time.

“I wish to remind all those that have applied on the PF ticket that there can only be one member to be adopted at a time. We must not despair or leave the party or even chosen to contest as independent candidates. Instead you should rally your support to whoever will be adopted. You must pledge your support to the party and the President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu and not to our individual aspiration. The party is bigger than anyone of us. As members of the party we must sacrifice personal ambitions for a greater good for the party,” Mr. Mwila said.