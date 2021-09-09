CITY MARKET MONEY HIEST: A CLOSER LOOK AT PUBLIC MARKETS

I’ve been in this area for 33yrs and I know how City Market operates.

In the past a real estate firm called “Dez-Rez” used to manage City Market on behalf of Lusaka City Council.

Things we going well until the Cadres saw a loop hole. They deduced “Why should a real estate company manage the market finances when we are here”…The MMD Cadres hijacked the markets and it’s been Down-Hill since then.

Cadres feel they have the right to public money. Rubbish!!

The Market Master [ Mr. Matafwali ] of City Market under the Patriotic Front took Millions of Kwacha to The Secretary General of The Patriotic Front, Mr. Davis Mwila and they shared the money. Only a small portion was taken to Lusaka City Council.

I urge the new Minister Of Local Government, Hon Gary Nkombo to assign the running of Markets to independent Professional real estate firms.

Even the same Council workers that are running the markets now will eventually start stealing the money [ wait and see ]

Let’s over-haul the entire system.

SMLtv