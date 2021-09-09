CITY MARKET MONEY HIEST: A CLOSER LOOK AT PUBLIC MARKETS
I’ve been in this area for 33yrs and I know how City Market operates.
In the past a real estate firm called “Dez-Rez” used to manage City Market on behalf of Lusaka City Council.
Things we going well until the Cadres saw a loop hole. They deduced “Why should a real estate company manage the market finances when we are here”…The MMD Cadres hijacked the markets and it’s been Down-Hill since then.
Cadres feel they have the right to public money. Rubbish!!
The Market Master [ Mr. Matafwali ] of City Market under the Patriotic Front took Millions of Kwacha to The Secretary General of The Patriotic Front, Mr. Davis Mwila and they shared the money. Only a small portion was taken to Lusaka City Council.
I urge the new Minister Of Local Government, Hon Gary Nkombo to assign the running of Markets to independent Professional real estate firms.
Even the same Council workers that are running the markets now will eventually start stealing the money [ wait and see ]
Let’s over-haul the entire system.
SMLtv
Hi Simon. Let’s not bash the institution which govern us. Encourage them to be accountable, and reliable. These are professional men and women. In order to advance economic turn around of the councils we need work with smart thinking work force.
Let’s not be narrow minded and be lost in the pain of the criminal elements in PF. I understand your traumer, 33 years of abuse is a long time.
We need smart cities for instance where systems are digitalised to remove human manipulation. The council can use these good systems to obtain good and efficient data to make timely decisions. Let’s do this right. I
when we quickly hand over these services to some companies they are bound to relax accountability and eventually we the shareholders lose.
But if you improve efficiency in the council with good pay for it’s workers you raise the standards and before long you attract the smartest in the industry to work for a good institution.
Let’s stop looking down on councils as we have been made to see for years. When you hear someone is working for the council it’s like they have been sentenced to death for a crime they never committed.
Let’s turn this thing around so that when people ask whether you work for Lusaka City Council the response is swift and proudly yes. Samu samu like work for BOZ…. Filya..so!!
we can bang this thing Ba Zambia.