PF SG DEMANDS EX-MINISTERS REFUND FROM GOVERNMENT

By RHODAH MVULA

PF Secretary General, Davies Mwila is demanding a refund of the money paid to government by well-wishers on behalf of Ministers who over stayed in office illegally when parliament dissolved in 2016.

Mr. Mwila says 85 percent of the money which the former Ministers were owing government was paid by individual ministers as such the accountant general has to make calculations and refund the remaining money to the party.

Two days ago, the former Ministers withdrew their application in the constitutional court to extend the period of payment because it was widely reported that well-wishers had paid for them.

However Transparency International Zambia Executive Director, Maurice Nyambe is saddened by the development and calls for transparency in the matter.