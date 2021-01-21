PF SG DEMANDS EX-MINISTERS REFUND FROM GOVERNMENT
By RHODAH MVULA
PF Secretary General, Davies Mwila is demanding a refund of the money paid to government by well-wishers on behalf of Ministers who over stayed in office illegally when parliament dissolved in 2016.
Mr. Mwila says 85 percent of the money which the former Ministers were owing government was paid by individual ministers as such the accountant general has to make calculations and refund the remaining money to the party.
Two days ago, the former Ministers withdrew their application in the constitutional court to extend the period of payment because it was widely reported that well-wishers had paid for them.
However Transparency International Zambia Executive Director, Maurice Nyambe is saddened by the development and calls for transparency in the matter.
This party is extremely rich. How? Mwebena Zambia ama experiment yamiletelela . Some of us we suffered during cancellation of 7 billion under levy and we eventually had clean data sheet to start afresh. Ba group three take over the government, kabakongole were we laboured to fix. They need to be jailed aba abantu. We could have raised money without expensive nkongole by using proper taxes such as windfall taxes instead of owning the mines. Running the mines requires stable supply of capital , because mainly it takes 5 years to develop the way to copper ore and then production starts.