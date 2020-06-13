Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila says he has no intentions of recontesting the Chipili constituency parliamentary seat that he lost to an independent Jewis Chabi in 2016.

Mr. Mwila has further announced that his fellow loosing PF Kantanshi aspirant in the 2016 general polls Yamfwa Mukanga has no aspirations to jostle for the seat come 2021.

Mr. Mwila said this at Hindu Hall in Mufulira today when addressing PF members on the Copperbelt.

Mr. Mwila is in Mufulira with other senior party officials who include Mr. Mukanga among others.

The PF Chief Executive Officer says he is in Mufulira to pacify the working ties between Kantanshi independent lawmaker Anthony Mumba and PF structures.

Mr. Mwila is disappointed that some PF members are peddling lies claiming that Mr. Mukanga wants to recontest the Kantanshi seat next year.

Mr. Mwila says there is no need for bickering and division in the party.

He has regretted that lies and grains of propaganda have unfortunately divided the party.