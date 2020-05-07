Ruling Patriotic Front Secretary General, Davies Mwila has appointed former Lusaka deputy mayor and Councillor from Roma Ward 17 in Mandevu Constituency, Chilando Chitangala as new Lusaka Province Committee Vice Chairlady.

Chitangala replaces Charity Katongo who was dropped yesterday for alleged acts of misconduct.

Chitangala has been informed that she will also maintain her current party position.

Mr. Mwila has urged Chitangala to work hard in light of the forthcoming general elections due in 2021.