Patriotic Front Vice President Given Lubinda has called upon all members of the mighty Patriotic Front who are hurting from the loss of the 2021 elections to lay back and recompose themselves before making any drastic decisions.

He stated that members of the PF from all echelons of the party had tears in their eyes and needed to dry their tears to clearly see what was ahead of the party.

He further called upon all members of the party to remain patient and resolute for a candid self introspection as they await the national postmortem spearheaded by the Jean Kapata led Postmortem committee.

“The postmortem report shall be made public for all stakeholders and members to see because we depend on stakeholders and members of the party to forge the way forward. The truth of the matter is that we shall emerge like the proverbial phoenix”. He said.

The PF Vice President and National Chairperson for Information and Publicity was speaking during an interview in Lusaka today.