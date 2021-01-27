PF SHOULD APOLOGISE FOR LYING THAT THERE WAS NO HUNGER IN ZAMBIAN – UPND

We take note of the remarks by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ms. Dora Siliya who is also the Chief Government Spokesperson who told people in her Petauke Constituency that PF could not develop the area because resources were diverted towards fighting hunger in some parts of the country.

To us in the UPND, this is exactly what we mean when we say PF leaders are hypocrites, bunch of liers who are always bent on fooling the intelligence of Zambians.

When the UPND leadership, through our party President Hakainde Hichilema, raised alarm on the hunger situation due to draught in some parts of the country during the 2017/2018 farming season, these bunch of liers refuted and ridiculed us claiming there was no hunger in the country.

In fact, PF members called for the arrest of our party President Mr. Hichilema when he declared hunger a national disaster and appealed for relief food from local, regional and international bodies, because to the PF, there was no hunger in the country.

We even remember how these bloody thirst PF vampires were deploying heavily armed police officers to block Mr. Hichilema and other well wishers who were trying to donate mealie meal and other food stuffs to the starving communities, because there was no hunger in the country.

Yet today, these same shameless PF liers, such as Ms. Siliya, can go round the country telling citizens that they could not develop their constituencies because there was hunger in the country.

Can these PF crooks for once keep their immorality inside their party away from the rest of the country.

As Information and Broadcasting Minister and Chief Government Spokesperson, Ms. Siliya was among those who vehemently denied there was hunger in the country and today she is admitting that PF could not develop the country because of hunger in the country.

As citizens, we demand for an apology from the PF regime, particularly to our party President Mr. Hichilema, for humiliating him over something they are admitting now.

Ultimately, that’s the more reason for the people of Zambia to change and put a credible and consistency leadership of the UPND under the visionary leader Mr. Hichilema.

LEVY NGOMA

UPND – Chairperson for AGRICULTURE FOOD AND WATER DEVELOPMENT