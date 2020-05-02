PF SHOULD GO FOR STEALING AND CORRUPTION – Mwaliteta

Lusaka Province Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta says theft is deep rooted in the ruling Patriotic Front.

Mr Mwaliteta said theft in Patriotic Front has contributed to the high poverty levels and hunger in the country.

He said the FIC report of K6.1bn, gold scam in Mwinilunga and theft of levies in the markets have exposed theft and corruption in the PF.

He also said there is no way Zambians can continue entrusting a political party involved in corruption and theft with the country’s resources.

Currently government has no funds to manage COVID19 and its effect because of theft and corruption.

Time has come for UPND with a credible leadership that has capacity to manage the economy to rule.

PF has failed therefore should be voted out because they have stolen and wasted country’s resources through corruption.

UPND MEDIA TEAM