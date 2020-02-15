By Anthony Bwalya
This is after:
1. The ECZ, police, ZNBC and the courts connived with the PF to ensure that a free and fair election did NOT take place.
2. The ECZ and the police, connived with the PF to hound opposition political party leaders out of CHILUBI, several days ahead of the polls, leaving President Edgar Lungu and the PF to campaign all by themselves.
3. The entire CABINET, DMMU, several DCs abandoned their constitutional posts; in the process abusing several THOUSANDS Kwacha in taxpayers’ money, to go and camp and campaign in CHILUBI.
The PF had an open goal and still couldn’t win convincingly.
Zambians are not stupid. They will redeem themselves from the tyranny of the PF.
Shameless “win” it is! You chess your opponents from campaigning and you campaign alone flouting all electoral rules with impunity and shamelessly say you won? You tie the legs of your opponents and say let’s play soccer and later claim victory? Whole soccer is a game, national elections should never be reduced to games! There are life and death consequences!
Anyway villagers are easy to cheat!
Democracy cannot coexist with Poverty, illiteracy and Corruption!
To the opposition, learn to work together! You need a United front to defeat this determined PF! Bembas say, “Ukupesha Lunshi, you need to defecate in several places.”
Comment:Which opposition leaders were hounded out of Chilubi? Learn to accept defeat and lose with dignity. With all the noise you made over winning a ward in Lupososhi, you’re this time more or 100% dispointed because you fail to face realities. You can not win an election by being perpetual cry babies.
Wakishale, if you dont even know which opposition leaders were hounded out of Chilubi, then learn to find out before making comments which are not based on evidence. You are the one who fails to face reality. If you were a serious person , you would not call the opposition cry babies when the ruling PF party connives with the Police to stop opposition leaders from undertaking their campaigns in Chilubi. For sure the opposition could not win the elections in Chilubi due the perpetual tactics of PF avoiding free and fair elections. How can a country develop with people like you Wakishale who are slaves of ignorance even in the abundance of information.