By Anthony Bwalya

This is after:

1. The ECZ, police, ZNBC and the courts connived with the PF to ensure that a free and fair election did NOT take place.

2. The ECZ and the police, connived with the PF to hound opposition political party leaders out of CHILUBI, several days ahead of the polls, leaving President Edgar Lungu and the PF to campaign all by themselves.

3. The entire CABINET, DMMU, several DCs abandoned their constitutional posts; in the process abusing several THOUSANDS Kwacha in taxpayers’ money, to go and camp and campaign in CHILUBI.

The PF had an open goal and still couldn’t win convincingly.

Zambians are not stupid. They will redeem themselves from the tyranny of the PF.