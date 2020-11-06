THE National Democratic Congress says the PF should look for another presidential candidate or risk ending up without one if it insists on President Edgar Lungu.

NDC vice-president Josephs Akafumba advised the PF to move on without President Lungu in 2021.

“I was so disturbed by what Dora Siliya said that the PF is not ready to give up power. This is dangerous and unconstitutional. I hope she will make amends to what she said. But as usual like I always say, it is the outsiders who are at the high table and making decisions on behalf of Mr Michael Sata’s party. She insulted him when he was alive and now she continues to disrespect him in his grave by saying that he used to eat cassava. My foot, may God Almighty forgive her and show her a true value of an African woman,” said Akafumba. “My advice to the PF is that they should stop wasting time. The good side of the Lord has bypassed them and it is time to move out of office come 2021. However, at the rate they are moving, I see them ending up with no presidential candidate in 2021 if they insist that Mr Edgar Lungu is eligible. They should look for another one before it is too late. Article 52 (4) is so clear and if we go to court over his eligibility I see them without a candidate. But knowing them too well, we as alliance partners are ready and believe that President Lungu gives us a weaker link as a presidential candidate. We will thrash him worse than Dundumwezi.”

And former livestock and fisheries deputy minister Luxon Kazabu said the death of Bill 10 had hit the PF ‘straight into the face’.

Kazabu also emphasized that the PF needs to look for another candidate.

“My advice is that they look for an eligible candidate because the incumbent does not qualify. He is not eligible. The Constitution is so straight…they must accept that Bill 10 has hit them straight into the face. The death of Bill 10 will not do for them to start going this and that direction trying to fish, trying to see if they can also stop others. It is their right, but it will be a futile fishing expedition. They must just look for somebody else because President Edgar Lungu is not eligible,” said Kazabu.