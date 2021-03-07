PRESS STATEMENT
7 TH MARCH 2021
PF SHOULD NOT INTIMIDATE JUDGES INTO SUPPORTING AN ILLEGALITY
PF must respect the rule of law by upholding separation of powers. Threatening Judges over the issue legibility is promoting lawlessness. Judges should be left alone to do their job professionally.
Elections can be very tricky at times and this time around PF will be shocked with the results that will come out. PF is used to buying and stealing votes. Unfortunately using this approach in the coming general elections will be very disastrous. Don’t count the number of things you have given out as your potential votes. This is myopic thinking coupled with desperation to survive. It’s wrong to base your victory claims on the number of bicycles, goats, chickens and money being distributed. Zambians are very upset with you. In Bemba they say MPOMBO WIBILIMA ABABILIMA TABAYA.
You can not destroy the economy and expect people to vote for you, Zambians are suffering under the PF regime. That’s why in your own myopic thinking you have resorted to bribery hoping this will buy you votes. Zambians kicked out UNIP when they were getting free mealie meal through the coupon system. Zambians are very much aware that you have no capacity to better their lives, apart from destroying the Country further with your careless and irresponsible behavior.
The day stealing was legalized through the Presidential decree of Ubomba mwibala, was the day the economy of this Country collapsed. Instead of taking stock of your fatal mistakes you have arrogantly continued defending them. You have demonstrated to the Zambian people that you don’t care about them anymore. That’s why you will be kicked out unceremoniously
Percy Chanda
UPND NMC Member