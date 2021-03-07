PRESS STATEMENT

7 TH MARCH 2021

PF SHOULD NOT INTIMIDATE JUDGES INTO SUPPORTING AN ILLEGALITY

PF must respect the rule of law by upholding separation of powers. Threatening Judges over the issue legibility is promoting lawlessness. Judges should be left alone to do their job professionally. Judges are very highly trained professionals who should not work under duress from PF cadres. PF knows too well that Mr. Lungu does not qualify to stand for the third term and this is the more reason PF has now resorted to intimidate Judges. Please, leave the Honorable judges out of your panga politics. We don’t want to hear that PF cadres have attacked some Judges. This behavior confirms that there are more crooks and thieves in PF than politicians. Be reminded that very soon as you leave office you will need the services of the same Judges you are now threatening. Whether you like it or not Kuya bebele.

Elections can be very tricky at times and this time around PF will be shocked with the results that will come out. PF is used to buying and stealing votes. Unfortunately using this approach in the coming general elections will be very disastrous. Don’t count the number of things you have given out as your potential votes. This is myopic thinking coupled with desperation to survive. It’s wrong to base your victory claims on the number of bicycles, goats, chickens and money being distributed. Zambians are very upset with you. In Bemba they say MPOMBO WIBILIMA ABABILIMA TABAYA.

You can not destroy the economy and expect people to vote for you, Zambians are suffering under the PF regime. That’s why in your own myopic thinking you have resorted to bribery hoping this will buy you votes. Zambians kicked out UNIP when they were getting free mealie meal through the coupon system. Zambians are very much aware that you have no capacity to better their lives, apart from destroying the Country further with your careless and irresponsible behavior.

The day stealing was legalized through the Presidential decree of Ubomba mwibala, was the day the economy of this Country collapsed. Instead of taking stock of your fatal mistakes you have arrogantly continued defending them. You have demonstrated to the Zambian people that you don’t care about them anymore. That’s why you will be kicked out unceremoniously , but as pack your bags keep away from Judges.

Percy Chanda

UPND NMC Member