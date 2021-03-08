By Larry Mweetwa

PF SHOULD START LOOKING FOR A PLAN B PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE !

IF MUNA PULINTA VITENGE VA ECL IT WILL BE A HUGE LOSS.

“A person who has twice held office as President is not eligible for election as President”.

Note that the constitution does not say:

“A person who has served two terms shall not be eligible”.

Was president Lungu a Vice President to complete another person’s term of office?

How many times has president Lungu sworn in to hold office as a president?

If your answer is once then he will be eligible because the law says “holding office twice”