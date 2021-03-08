By Larry Mweetwa
PF SHOULD START LOOKING FOR A PLAN B PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE !
IF MUNA PULINTA VITENGE VA ECL IT WILL BE A HUGE LOSS.
“A person who has twice held office as President is not eligible for election as President”.
Note that the constitution does not say:
“A person who has served two terms shall not be eligible”.
Was president Lungu a Vice President to complete another person’s term of office?
How many times has president Lungu sworn in to hold office as a president?
If your answer is once then he will be eligible because the law says “holding office twice”