[By Masuzyo Chakwe and Chambwa Moonga in Mumbwa]

THE Zambia Council for Social Development (ZCSD) has called on all political parties to desist from politicising the coronavirus, saying this will jeopardise efforts aimed at fighting the pandemic in the country.

Meanwhile, UPND Mumbwa member of parliament Credo Nanjuwa has warned his constituents, “If you become careless, the coronavirus can finish your family”.

ZCSD information and advocacy officer Nicholas Bwalya said a video circulating on social media about Patriotic Front members distributing branded masks was shocking and should not be tolerated by well-meaning Zambians.

“At a time when we have seen all opposition political parties contributing financial and other resources to the national fight against this deadly pandemic, it is sad that the ruling party can start distributing party branded masks,” he said.

“We challenge the party leadership to come out in the open and tell the nation if the branded masks have the blessings of the party and the entire PF Central Committee. Our fear is that if other opposition parties also come up with branded masks, we risk not just losing the fight against COVID-19 but also possibility of political violence.”

Bwalya appealed to the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs to help put a stop to the politicisation of COVID-19 by all political parties.

He said it was unChristian for any political party to try to gain political mileage out of a disease that had claimed thousands of lives globally and paralysed many economies.

“As Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu noted in his address to the nation yesterday [Thursday], this is no time for politicking but time to put aside all our political, religious, social, gender, creed and any other differences and fight this pandemic, which is already destroying our social and economic development,” said Bwalya.

Meanwhile, Nanjuwa has concluded a three-day COVID-19 sensitisation tour of the constituency.

Accompanied by a lean supporting team, Nanjuwa reached out to outlying areas of Mumbwa Constituency.

On Friday, the final day of his strong-willed tour, Nanjuwa donated a number of boxes for anti-bacterial hand wash and water basins to Mumbwa Correctional Facility, Kabulwebulwe market and clinic, chief Kaindu’s palace and Kaindu clinic.

Outside Kaindu’s palace, Nanjuwa, after paying a courtesy call on the chief, addressed several village headmen.

He told them to inform their subjects about the importance of maintaining high hygienic standards through regular and thorough hand-washing, as a preventive measure of contracting the coronavirus.

“Wherever you go now, people are washing their hands. You also do the same; wash your hands with soap. Learn not to move anyhow. If a movement is not necessary, stay [at] home,” Nanjuwa said to the headmen who were all given 400 millilitre bottles of anti-bacterial hand wash.

The lawmaker, whose message was being translated from English to Kaonde, added that the fact that not many people had been tested for the coronavirus meant that anybody was prone to contracting the virus.

“Don’t trust anybody! You can go to Mumbwa township, you meet people who have come from Lusaka, those from Lusaka could have also met people from elsewhere…. So, carelessness will bring that virus from Lusaka into Mumbwa town and then to Kaindu,” he said.

“So, keep yourselves and your family safe. Let’s protect the children. There is no child who goes to look for food and therefore it is very easy for us to order children to stay home. That’s why the government said schools should be closed so that children don’t move.”

Nanjuwa stressed the need to be more careful.

“If you become careless, the coronavirus can finish your family. I’m very sure that you’ll pass this message to our people in our villages. There is only one MP for this constituency and there is only one councilor for Kalwanyembe ward; it’s not possible that either the MP or the councillor can go and meet each and every person in this constituency or in this ward,” said Nanjuwa.

“But as headmen you can pass this important information about the coronavirus to your subjects and that way, the information will reach at family level.”