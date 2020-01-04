PF SOBER UP AND ACT WISELY OUR PROBLEMS ARE MAN MADE, CONTROL THE ECONOMY NOW THAN HIDING IN CLIMATE CHANGE.

PF sober up and act wisely if we are to preserve the future of this Country. You must rise above political affiliations and embrace advice from anyone for the sake of our Economy to improve.

It’s surprising how we have batate Nakasaka kandala when his own children have no food. Important institutions such as Hospitals have not been funded for many Months, Today Our hospitals have run out on Medicines. Everyone is getting prescriptions for treatment. Shame

Even the Die Hard cadres are not spared this time around.Our problems are man made, therefore we should never expect these problems to be sorted out by Miracle, let’s all stand up and confront this problem or else we are in an endless pit.

Everyone including Members of the ruling PF are Complaining in their hearts but won’t Speak out for fear of Victimization, my dear citizens of this great Nation let’s get united as one and forget about political affiliations and demand for a better Zambia.

By Mr Mindset

Malama Stanley EEP SG