Kabwata – 07.03.21

PF STAGE-MANAGING UPND KABWATA CONSTITUENCY DEFECTIONS AS WE ARE INTACT – ISAAC SULWE HAMUCHELE

UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) Kabwata Constituency Chairman Mr Sulwe Isaac Hamuchele has challenged Kabwata Constituency PF executive to clearly state the Upnd officials frequently being reported to defect to their camp.

Speaking during a media press briefing, Mr Sulwe said that Kabwata Constituency Upnd members are fully aware of all the problems they are going through as Zambians under the leadership of the PF government.

Therefore, defection is an impossible move as they strongly believe in the stable leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema and his team of Councillors and Members of parliament who will put the needs of the people before their interests.

He said that Zambian people have suffered in the hands of the PF government who have proven to be immune to the problems that the people are facing through careless display of huge sums of money on social media and shifting the blame on upnd when the Country has broken down economically.

Mr Sulwe said that there is no need for the PF officials to play the blame game on Upnd as the Zambian people are not fools. They know exactly where the money comes from by the simple message the PF ministers and cadres preach when reaching out to the recipient of the money.

He further said that Kabwata Constituency and Zambian people as a whole are tired of PF government and are willing and ready to vote for President Hakainde Hichilema. Mr Sulwe strongly charged that “Come what may no formula will work for PF to retain power, including the Ugandan formula using the cyber bill as Zambians are ready and alert to protect the votes of BALLY until he enters State House.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM