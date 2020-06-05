….says it respects constructive criticism from several voices on National Development

SMART EAGLES

The Ruling Patriotic Front (PF) says it stands with all players in the Industry of Arts in as far as matters of national development are concerned.

Party Deputy Secretary General Hon. Mumbi Phiri said the PF government will always listen to citizens whenever they raise issues premised on national development.

She said the Party Secretary General Hon. Davies Mwila has clearly indicated that the party will censure it’s members to allow people express themselves freely .

She was however quick to mention that the public should be wary of falsehoods that are usually spread online in the name of Freedom of Expression.

She cited negative propaganda that had been peddled in the recent past such as false claims by the opposition political parties that government had sold some companies such as ZNBC, ZAFFICO and Kenneth Kaunda International Airport among many others .

She said falsehoods have the potential to bring confusion in the country .

“If people speak and it makes sense we are going to listen” said Hon. Phiri.

She was speaking when she phoned-in during radio Phoenix’s Friday edition of let the people talk where the PF Media Director Mr. Sunday Chanda had featured to discuss pertinent national matters .

And Mr. Chanda stated that the position of the party was to listen and respect constructive criticism even from those with positions that it doesn’t agree with .

“The position of the party is that we will and must listen and respect voices of people even when we don’t agree” Mr. Chanda stated .

He further guided that people in the party are also supposed to find better ways of engaging those that they may not agree with at any given time .

“One of the things that we do is that when we get criticism or counsel from citizens we take time to listen.” He added.