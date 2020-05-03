PF STEALING FROM ZAMBIANS USING COVlD-19

Dear brothers and sisters, it’s shameful what is happening in our great nation of Zambia. While the majority of citizens in the nation sees a pandemic in COVID-19, PF officials see a business venture.

Here is the fact, Zambia has raised close to K300 Million in Covid-19 donations. The Global Fund alone gave Zambia $7Mi|lion( K140 million) Forget about local donations and other well wishers! also ministry of health claims it got a huge chunk of its 2020 Budget towards covid-19.

lam now speaking as an expert in the medical field and more importantly pharmaceuticals ! see how numbers don’t add up.

For the purpose of these calculations and assumptions I will be working on a budget of not 106 cases we have in Zambia but 4 times that number (400 cases/patients).

Let’s start with Cost of MEDICATIONlDrugs for COVID-19 Patients The current treatment is:

A. Chloroquine and each patient will need not more than 20 tablets . at price of k60

B. Azithrimycin each patient will need not more than 20 tablets at price of K100 C.Adjunct or adhoc therapy e.g ( steroids, Zinc,Vitamin C, ACE inhibitors) 20 tablets. at a price of k130

Now for the total calculation of cost for treatment/Medication I will inflate the number of tablets to 40 as opposed to 14 or 20 tablets required. This will give us a total treat cost of ( K120 + K200+ K260)= K580 Total per patient. Again remember this cost is inflated to 4 times.

So 106 COVlD Cases x K580 = K61,480

So I will assume Zambia has 400 cases so let’s assume they spent K61,480 x 4 = K245,920 worse off case scenario.

The prices am working on are inflated at retail pharmacy price. Although the figure l gave above is close to quarter a million here is the whole truth. For all 109 patients we have they will need just 2000 tablets of chloroquine which is just 2 Tins or Container of chloroquine costing only K300 for 2 tins and two Containers of Azithromycin x 2000 tablets at a cost of K1700 for two tins.

Meaning to date ZAMBIA Has spent only K2000 on key drugs for all patients with covid. If we add other adjunct therapy which are way cheaper it won’t cost more than K3000 for all making a total of K5000 at wholesale price for all Medication used on 109 cases.

So in total if Zambia had 1000 cases we would only spend a maximum of K50,000 on key medication.

TTI expenses (Testing,Contact tracing and Isolation Cost)

A. 1 COVID Test kit which can test 100 patients cost only cost $16 or K300. Zambia has only tested less than 10,000 patients. ok let’s assume we tested and screened 100,000 patients so the cost will be K300,000

B. Isolation Cost is free because they are using our hospital facilities ok let’s assume we are spending K1000 a week for each patient to buy them good food for 3 weeks is K3000 per patient x 106 cases = K318,000

C. Logistics to transport patients to the hospital from kafue a taxi 2 would Cost you K300 to levy hospital. Ok let’s say PF were transporting each patient at a cost of K1000 but we all know we have free ambulances 3,.

Let’s inflate the figures so total cost would

be K109,000

D. Personal protective clothing for Care givers e.g masks,sanitizers etc, here let me be careless let’s say K2,000,000

E. High level Oxygen ventilators at a cost of $10,000 but we know you can buy1 at less than $5000 so let’s go for worse off case scenario of $10,000 or K200,000 each x 106 = K21,200,000 so let’s double this figure 5 times just in case they planned for 500 cases so it becomes K 106,000,000

D. Risk Allowances for front line health care personnel, we know nurses, pharmacists and doctors working here are paid by the ministry! ok let’s assume they will be given a double salary allowance of K10,000 each and we will need 30 nurses, 5 Pharmacists, 5 laboratory Scientists,5 Physiotherapists, 5 Radiographers and 10 doctors total staff: 60 X K10,000 = K600,000 x 3 months = K1.800,000

E.Auxilary workers allowance e.g drivers, cleaners = k1,000,000

F. Campaign, public sensitisation on covid 19: K2.000,000

G. Meetings and planning for covid -19 plus trainer of trainers K2,000,000

H. Contingency costs (Ndalama yamahala) to buy anything K5,000,000

So the total cost estimated at 400 cases as of today should be as follows :

Medication =K245,920 2. TTI costs = K120,527,000 Final Total for 400 cases =K 120,772,920

0r USD 6.5million for 400 cases and for 106 cases the cost should be less than $1Million

I therefore submit that PF cannot spend more than K20,000,000 given the number of cases (106) we have presently, I also submit that the K28,000,000 donated by trade kings alone is sufficient to take care of all our COVlD-19 activities as at present.

I therefore challenge the Minister of health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, Permanent Secretary Ministry of health Dr.Kennedy Malama or who ever it is, Chief Pharmacist Ministry of Health Emmanuel Mubanga, please how do you do your qualification? instead of using English you can make it clear in your local language since you all come from the same province I guess you can understand each other well, I also dare any Medical expert from PF to dispute this claim and if lam wrong, I will ask Health Profession Council of Zambia to revoke my practising License.

Yours in Service Larry L Mweetwa

*#Bally-1 WILL F IX IT 2021