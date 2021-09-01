Patriotic Front-PF vice president Given Lubinda says the former ruling party is still intact and that the party is not shaken by those who intend to defect.

Mr. Lubinda says it is unfortunate that people are misconstruing that there are mass defections going on in the former governing party when in fact not.

And commenting on former PF national youth chairperson Kelvin Sampa’s decision to ditch the party, Mr. Lubinda says the party is not concerned about one individual stating that defections are the order of the day in Zambian politics.

The former Minister of Justice says the PF is still very strong and enjoying a lot of support from the people.

Mr. Lubinda says what everyone is now focusing on is rebranding the party so that it becomes a strong opposition that will be viable and provide checks and balances to the UPND alliance administration