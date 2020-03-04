#PF STOP JUDGING PEOPLE’S OPINIONS BY THEIR ETHNIC, RELIGIOUS & POLITICAL AFFILIATION.

Democracy

is now Government of the PF, For the PF and by the PF and their associates. Peoples opinions are now judged by their Ethnic, Religious and Political Affiliation. All the PF roar is their interest than national Concern.

Youths must overlook ethnic lines and Political affiliations & be their brothers keeper, because it is not merely a struggle for bread today to contain stomach ache but for the survival of the future.

The Youths must make the Society a better Place for unborn Generation since our leaders have failed to do so. If the youths of today fail to stand up for quality, fairness, justice, unity and National development against the mediocrity and biasness then posterity fail.

Youths of this Present Generation must strive to build fair National structures, guarded excellently and jealously for a better future.

It is imperative that all youths wear the spirit of Patriotism and National Consciousness, build within self a lifestyle of moral and stay focused despite the vicissitudes of life torrential waves. Youths stand for what is right and not what the politicians told you is right

The youths have strength but are polarized by the politicians with no respect for the needs of the youths. The youths are now told to be conscious of their ethnic identity than national identity.

By Mr Mindset

Malama Stanley