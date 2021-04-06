PATRIOTIC FRONT LOSES STRUCTURES IN MAZABUKA’S SIYOWI WARD

The Patriotic Front, (PF) structures in Siyowi Ward of Mazabuka Central has reportedly crumbled after defecting to the United Party for National Development, (UPND) along with over five hundred members.

Siyowi Ward PF Chairperson, Webby ‘Mosquito’ Mweemba has also pledged to de-campaign and completely dismantle the PF in the area.

During a mobilization meeting held in Kabanje Sunday afternoon, Mweemba accused PF of failing people, citing high cost of living, failure to empower farmers with inputs and lack of development.

He has since called on the people to rally behind the UPND with party president, Hakainde Hichilema to rescue the country’s economy.

Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament, Gary Nkombo received the defectors and encouraged them to join hands in removing PF.

He has since pledged to continue dismantling the PF in the constituency and ensure that the ruling party gets zero votes in Mazabuka.

Efforts to get a comment from PF Mazabuka Central Constituency Chairperson, Hawen Muma by broadcast time.