President Edgar Chagwa Lungu this morning swore in newly appointed Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection minister Raphael Nakachinda.

Hon Nakacinda takes over from Dr Jonas Chanda, who has replaced Dr Chitalu Chilufya, whose appointment was terminated on Sunday, January 10, 2021.

The party structures and various stakeholders have welcomed the changes at ministerial level, and are confident that Dr. Chanda will perform exceedingly well in his new capacity as Minister of Health.

The stakeholders have also congratulated Hon. Nakacinda on his appointment as Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection and are confident that he will perform well and continue to change the sector from where Dr. Chanda has left.

The ministerial changes effected, in particular, the appointment of Hon. Nakacinda demonstrate that President Lungu is ready to work with whoever is willing to support the government and its political party agenda regardless of their political affiliation, region, tribe or race.

Hon. Nakacinda has worked with President Lungu’s government since 2018 when he was nominated as a member of Parliament on various government and party programmes.

Recently, he supported the Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019 and called on Zambians to support it as it was meant to benefit the country and not individuals.

He was also a member of the Parliamentary Select Committee which was appointed to scrutinize the Constitution Amendment Bill Number 10.

His support for Bill 10 and other Party programmes are an indication that Hon Nakacinda has always looked beyond his party to serve the interest of the people of Zambia and President Lungu’s decision to appoint him as Minister will enable the country benefit from his untapped potential which was restricted so much to the party.

What is needed now is for every well meaning citizens to support Hon. Nakacinda in his new role.