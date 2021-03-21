PF SUFFERS ANOTHER LOSS IN CHIBULUMA WARD OF KALULUSHI CONSTITUENCY AS YOUTHS DEFECT TO UPND.

Ruling patriot front(PF) has continued losing it’s membership in kalulushi constituency and the latest one was in chibuluma ward were over 100 PF youths led by it’s commander joined opposition UPND.

Peter musonda and lister mwale bemoaned the high cost of living and the continued lack of jobs for the youths in kalulushi constituency. The former PF commanders who spoke seemly in anger questioned the desperation by PF officials who are buying voter’s cards and NRCs in the community at k200 each for reasons known to themselves.

We are tried of being used like children, this time around PF won’t see it. We are changing government starting from the councillors to the President, narrates lister mwale.

I have brought 103 youths today who are ready to work with you ba hon. Joseph kahembi.

ba boss,we will make sure you replace ba mayo ba mulenga because she has failed, narrates musonda.

In welcoming the defectors kalulushi aspiring candidate Joseph kahembi told the former PF youths that HH has a house with 17million bedrooms and each one of them has a room and a fair cake to eat come August this year. Kahembi also advised old members to continue recruiting new members.

Ba youth, HH loves you and he is very happy to work with you. I stand here as the HH of kalulushi constituency and I will not be intimidated by the PF’s threats against my life, because I want to save my community as MP narrates kahembi.

Mr.John shalubala kalulushi constituency chairman was also present at the meeting and later took time to encourage new members to feel at home and recruit their friends who are still sitting blindly in PF.

