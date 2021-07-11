By Veronica Mwale CIC Private Reporter.

PF SUFFERS ANOTHER SETBACK AS THE WHOLE KALUNGWISHI PF BRANCH JOINS UPND IN TWATASHA

The whole Kalungwishi PF branch have ditched the PF and join UPND in Twatasha Ward.

Speaking when the Ward leadership, Councilor Felix Mwalumuna and Honourable Matanda were receiving the defectors, Seddy Simbeye, former Secretary for Kalungwishi branch said time has come for the patriotic Zambians to do the right thing. ” Today I and my fellow Patriots have decided to join the UPND for the betterment of people’s lives, it is not about me but the country at large.”she said. ” How can we allow or support this kid of leadership when we can even see that batata ba Lungu nabafilwa, no Medicines in hospitals, everything is expensive nangu ni support not this time around.”

Receiving the defectors, Twatasha Ward Chairman Mr Tonnie Kunda thanked the ambassadors of change for making a board decision and urged everyone to feel at home because the battle is between PF and the people and UPND is for every Zambian.

Speaking at the same event, Chimwemwe incoming Member of Parliament assured residents of Kawama, particularly those ambassadors of change, that better life is coming with Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND after 12th August when they vote for them. He asked everyone to go flat-out to mobilize the party and educate voters to vote suit so that UPND and Hakainde Hichilema wins big on 12th August.

Earlier, Councilors Felix Mwalumuna said Twatasha residents should not even wast their vote on PF because they have been neglected for the past ten years that PF has been in power.

*CIC PRESS TEAM.*