PF supporters congratulate Yoweri Museveni.

PF supporters on most social media sites are congratulating Ugandan octogenarian dictator Yoweri Museveni for what they describe as a democratic win in yesterday’s elections in that East African nation.

PF appear to mirror Museveni’s win to what they believe will be President Lungu’s victory in August this year. When Malawian President Chakwera won, the PF were largely quite and forloned. They appeared to be in self denial that such an event could be repeated in Zambia claiming that Malawi is different from Zambia.

Perhaps that’s exactly the same message they need to be reminded; that Uganda is different from Zambia.