PF SURROGATES SPEAK WITH INTENSE ANGER AND BITTERNESS.

By David Zulu

An audio attributed to Chembe MP Sebastian Kopulande that has gone viral reveals a man so passionately angry and bitter that even his skin pores whose biological function is to release sweat and oil, must have been raving and vibrating with rage.

One could easily pick the toxicity and intensity of hate against the Tonga and Hakainde Hichilema who he repeatedly berated for being obstructionists to Presidential ambitions of the chosen and humble one.

This anger was evident in Fr Lastone Lupupa and Edith Nawakwi Hambulo. No one should really worry themselves to sleep over air rage of three little human beings who have a love affair with hate and bitterness against one man, were it not for the reason that they want this anger to permeate and infect the whole Zambian population, especially our fellow citizens from the North and East, who these angry people believe are the only ones entitled to rulership.

That is where the problem begins and this is a strategy of the PF; if they don’t win, then the country must go down with them. Here is the good news, Mufulira and Vubwi showed us that no one believes them anymore. They are on their way out!