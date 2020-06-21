The Patriotic Front Secretary General Davis Mwila has suspended Luanshya PF District Chairman Golden Mulenga on allegations of gross misconduct.

Mr Mwila has also suspended Mufulira district vice chairperson Emmanuel Sandi for allegedly causing confusion in the ruling party.

Mr Mwila suspended Mulenga, who is also Luanshya Deputy Mayor, over the weekend during his two-day visit of party structures in Luanshya and Mufulira.

Mr Mulenga has been accused of positioning himself to contest the Luanshya Central Seat held by Mr Steve Chungu.

And Mr Sandi is accused of causing confusion and disparaging Independent Member of Parliament for Kantanshi Constituency Anthony Mumba.