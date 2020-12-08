By Edward Roy Makayi.

…PRESS RELEASE

PF THE GOVERNMENT OF COWARDS WHO CANT STOMACH THE IDEA OF LOSING TO UPND NOW ISSUING EMPTY AND BASELESS THREATS-MAKAYI.

If Lusaka Province PF Secretary Mr Kennedy Kamba has no transport to go to Luapula and check how kids are being given NRCs and Voters cards I can sponsor him go come plus lodging and all the foods he wants I am warning him to stop dragging Southern province in his stupidity thinking and illusion. We all know where those kids are even Mr Kennedy Kamba knows very well how ECZ is exposed pants down right there in Luapula province not Southern so how foolish of him to drag UPND into PF madness?.

The best Mr Kamba can do is shut his mouth when sensible people like Hon Charles Kakoma the UPND spokesperson and Dr Chishimba NDC president are talking they mean well for Zambia not him (Mr Kamba). Mr Kamba has no moral fiber worthy media attention to yap about propaganda over things he knows can be proved in his eyes and I challenge him to name the place in Southern province where he thinks UPND are parading and staging kids for the camera. UPND is a very serious party with sensible things to do , our president Mr Hakainde Hichilema, Secretary General Hon Stephen Katuka and our spokesman Hon Charles Kakoma are in high gear looking for the best in ECZ because they are mandated to carry this electoral process a very sensitive and challenging task. It’s Kennedy Kamba and his PF who have distorted the reputation of ECZ to lose public confidence so Mr Kamba must shut his mouth and let us (sensible people) speak.

Speaking of peace or violence is it not Mr Kamba who caused the death of Mapenzi Chibulo in 2016 when he threatened that the UPND Chawama rally must not go on because him (Mr Kamba ) PF will not allow it, thence against electoral process there was no legal boundaries to merit his threats UPND lost Mapenzi Chibulo shot by the known police officer arising from the defiance of going ahead with the rally all because of what Mr Kamba threatened. Now he has the audacity to tell us that PF is peaceful where ? Whom is he fooling and whom is he threatening? We are prepared like yesterday for massive showdown however style he wants it if he thinks the UPND of 2016 is the same UPND of 2020 Mr Kamba ukatolamo 5 am waning you we are not going to be threatened by you never if ECZ go wrong it’s our duty as patriotic citizens to correct them and our message is that they must stop issuing Voters cards to kids in Luapula province so instead of yapping nonsense go to Luapula and check for yourself than dragging Southern province in nonsense.

You guys are cowards who can’t stomach the fact that you are going come what may Zambians have resolved to change the government that has stolen so much, the government that reduced the republic to a junky state. Mr Kamba if we check very well he could be the person instructing ECZ in Luapula to give under age voters.

Now let me address all of you PF that the UPND in Luayand the entire country will make sure no child queues to vote wether you give them those NRCs and voters cards you are just wasting materials because we will chase them all. Luapula is now an epicenter which is marked for all electoral frauds by PF taking advantage of the people we are coming in with full force in Luapula we shall meet head on.

Issued by Edward Roy Makayi.

UPND Youth

+260950646445

+260966646445

+260978646445