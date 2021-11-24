The Candidates’ Comment

The ongoing noise being made by the Patriotic Front (PF) over the $50 million fertilizer contract given to Alfa Commodity is purely President Hakainde Hichilema’s fault. There is nothing wrong with giving Dr. Morris Jangulo a contract to supply fertilizer. Morris is a Zambian and regardless that his wife is a minister, he is qualified to get any business as long as he meets the criteria.

We must even appreciate the fact that this huge contract was awarded to a Zambian. When these PF corrupt bandits, criminals were in power, they awarded all contracts to foreigners who in return paid them cuts, kickbacks. They awarded huge contracts to foreigners at very inflated costs. Most of these PF thieves are stinking rich because they stole from Zambians thoroughly.

This noise they are busy making about the $50 million fertilizer contracts is all because President Hakainde’s administration has allowed them to behave in ways they are behaving. If anything, these thieves must be in court today over the monies they plundered. We put blame of Hakainde because he has shifted al investigative wings under his watch. When these policies were being made, we all thought there was going to be a change and improvements in the way things are done by the investigative wings. But as time goes on, there is nothing really that has changed. The recent arrests we have witnessed are petty and worthless. It is laughable that the entire Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is today in court trying to convict someone for allegedly insulting them when conducting a search at his house in relation to corruption. Is this what Hakainde meant when he spoke about fighting corruption?

This nonsense we keep witnessing about the so-called corruption fight is perhaps making the PF gang of crooks look like they are angels. It is less surprising that these bandits have today found reason to highlight a business given to a Zambian as corruption. Hakainde’s administration has not revealed or exposed anything serious which the PF did as such members of the former ruling party feel like they are champions and are clean. Of course this is not true. Most PF members and their associates are thieves and deserve to be in jail.

We all know that PF was run like a criminal enterprise. We have friends in PF but we have to be very honest with ourselves. We do not serve PF but the interest of Zambians. Our friendships, our relations with some of PF members do not mean we must support any nonsense of theirs. We find PF’s rule evil and regardless of our association with some of its members, we must not fail to admit that the former ruling party was run like a criminal enterprise.

This truth, perhaps, pushes us to believe that Hakainde is not doing enough to punish these criminals. The criminality which characterized the PF is there for all to see. It takes very little efforts to prove some of the thievery of these PF crooks but one wonders why it is taking ages for Hakainde’s administration to bring these bandits to book.

We are tempted to believe – and we think we are not far from truth that – Hakainde was basically pretending about fighting against corruption or maybe, he is a beneficially in some ways, of the criminality we saw in the PF administration.

Dear Mr. President, these PF crooks are now trying to turn tables to counter accuse you and your administration of corruption because you are too slow Sir. Minimize your trips and work on things that matter. When late John Pombe Magufuli first won elections, he did not go around Africa to introduce himself. Sometimes call Presidents in Africa and talk to them that way. Now is time to sit and deliver some of the things you promised like fighting corruption.

These bandits will slowly gain strength and fight you back in ways you won’t contain them. Of all media platforms, The Candidates is your staunch critique but when we come out in this way, we know what we are talking about and we mean well for you. Ignore these bandits calling the corruption fight a tribal war against Easterners and Bembas. If they employed only Easterners and Bembas, why should they expect people from other regions to be on the list of suspected criminals? Of course they will not go down without a fight. Focus and fight for the poor people whom these PF crooks stole from. We will not tell you about this again.