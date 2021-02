PF THIEVES ATTACK AND ROB HON NANJUWA

Lusaka – 13/02/21

Mumbwa Central MP Hon Credo Nanjuwa has been attacked and robbed by a horde of PF cadres along Lusaka’s Freedom way.

The cadres who beat up the lawmaker also got away with some undisclosed amounts of money and mobile phone.

The attack happened this afternoon.

All WhatsApp group administrators are requested to remove him from the groups as his official line is in wrong hands.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM