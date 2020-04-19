PF THROUGH THEIR CHIEF WHIP MUNDUBILE ARE CAMPAIGNING FOR THE NATION TO RISE AGAINST UPND

– Banda Sakanya

PF chief whip hon Mundubile who at the same time is an MP for Mporokoso central urged his councilors and ward officials to rise against UPND as a party against Bill 10.

Hon Mundubile was in his constituency campaigning for Bill 10 amidst COVID.

Hon Mumdubile said it will be easy to de- campaign UPND if Bill 10 fails.

UPND will make us win 2021 general elections if they reject Bill 10 because Zambians would rise against UPND for objecting progress.

Mundubile implored the clergy to educate Church members about the constitutional amendment act Bill 10 along side COVID -19 and let them know how “progressive” Bill 10 is.

He gave out PF chitenge materials to his ward officials and councilors to make face masks and distribute to all the people.

QUESTIONS

You have said if UPND shoots down Bill 10, it will be easy for you to win 2021 general elections, why are you even trying to labour so much in forcing UPND to support it because you know already that it will cost them the 2021 elections.

Why don’t encourage UPND to reject it strongly so that it will advantageous to you to win 2021 as you have alluded to.

We know that every motion in Parliament is subjected to voting, meaning there will be a Yes and No, but why do you want everyone in parliament to be forced to say Yes? Is that democracy?

How progress is Bill 10 when all that which is in Bill 10 is already in the current constitution?

Is Bill 10 magical such that all you failures will magically be turned into success?

Why are you not telling people that the article to challenge or petition a Presidential Candide after filling in his or her nomination papers has been removed from Bill 10?

It is sad that the COVID – 19 has casually been handled and politicised as seen and witnessed how PF Chitenge material is being used to make face masks and give people as campaign strategy.

PF doesn’t care whether people die of COVID – 19, there focus is on Bill 10.

The message with the Chief whip is equally the message with all the PF MPs country wide.

Sad that PF has taken a route of dividing the country.

Mundubile who we respected highly can not sink so low to that level if asking people to rise against any opposition political party.

Thank you for confirming that Bill 10 can’t through without the support of UPND.

COVID – 19 IS DEADLY STAY SAFE AND FOLLOW LAYED DOWN PRECAUTIONS.