

PF THUGS ATTACK, ASSAULT UPND MEMBERS IN MUNALI, KALIKILIKI

…barely a day after Lungu warns to rain tonnes of bricks on perpetrators of violence

RULING Patriotic Front-PF-cadres armed with short battons, tesser guns, fan belts and machetes this morning led by notorious gang leader only identified as “Bosile” attacked United Party for National Development-UPND-members in Lusaka’s Mtendere Township causing bodily harm and injuries to a number of UPND sympathizers in the process.

The attack comes barely a day after President Edgar Lungu issued a strong worded statement warning of stern action against those who will be found perpetuating violence ahead of the 2021 tripartite elections. Mr Lungu instructed the Zambia Police to act, and we shall see how serious he was to stop political violence.

According to Mr Sinonge’s daughter, Faustina, who witnessed the ordeal, the PF thugs got incensed when word went round that UPND 2021 Munali aspiring candidate, Lillian Mutambo was scheduled to have a meeting at Sinonge Private School. The PF cadres who were armed to their teeth decended upon the UPND members inflicting injuries on Mr Lufunda Ndumba and Namushi Sinonge.

Mr Ndumba sustained a fractured arm, swollen fingers and a deep cut in the forehead while Mr Sinonge sustained a bleeding nose and a fractured hand for merely holding a different political view.

The notorious cadres also walked away two Airtel cell phones both valued at K1, 000 and an undisclosed amount of cash robbed in broad day light.

And Ms Mutambo says she and other senior party officials yesterday escaped lynching when a horde of PF thugs armed with various offensive weapons trailed them in Toyota Hiace in Rabecca area of Mutendere.

She has vowed that the UPND would soon start effecting citizens arrests on the known PF cadres, adding that the party would also defend itself when attacked by PF thugs who seem to have ‘immunity’ under Mr Lungu’s watch.

A docket has since been oponned while investigations are still continuing. The world awaits to see how serious Police shall take Mr Lungu’s call to arrest people involved in political violence.

© UPND MEDIA TEAM