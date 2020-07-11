PF THUGS ATTEMPT TO ATTACK HH’S VOICE ON RADIO, BUT GET GOOD BEATING FROM MUFULIRANS

PF thugs today attempted to disrupt a radio interview featuring UPND President Hakainde Hichilema at Mufulira’s Mafken radio station. The attackers who had surrounded the radio station were only repelled by other citizens which were joined by police.

Some PF thugs are reportedly admitted to hospital nursing injuries after citizens gave them a good beating. the citizens have also vowed to continue beating the thugs whenever they cause violence.

This is the second time citizens have risen up to beat PF cadres, the first one being in Kabwe when the stormed Power FF to stop NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili from his paid for radio programme.

Earlier there was power interruption at the station leading to the programme stopping for a short time but other sources of energy were employed and the programme resumed.

And Hichilema wondered why police were not arresting the people that were threatening violence and spreading hate speech.

He also condemned the PF corruption and bad governance that has gripped the nation.