THERE is general belief in the PF top hierarchy that Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe is likely to be the country’s biggest opposition leader after the August 12 general election.

“M’membe is becoming the biggest opposition leader after elections, no doubt. And those that have ambitions to take over from President Lungu have genuine fears of the Fred M’membe factor. He is so inclusive in the way he does things,’’ said the official who declined to be named because according to him, it was President Lungu’s show.

‘’Look at the way he has spread his party across the country. There is nothing like he comes from here so it must be his stronghold, no! He is organising his Socialist Party so well and we feel it, it is the next big force. Hakainde and UPND are going into oblivion. Just look at the Post Newspaper, he employed Tongas, Bembas, Lundas, Luvale, Easterners, everyone worked in his establishment. That’s what makes Fred [M’membe] a factor for the future. But someone has employed 34 Tongas to work at his house but he wants to be president.’’