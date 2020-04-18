By Chileshe Mwango

The ruling PF says it will support the liquidation of Mopani Copper Mines should it remain the only option available in resolving the impasse at the mining firm.

Glencore subsidiary, Mopani Copper Mines has placed its mining operations in Zambia under care and maintenance until further notice, subsequently putting over 11,000 direct jobs on the line despite warning from government on the mining firm not to go ahead with the decision.

Commenting on the development, Patriotic Front Media Director Sunday Chanda says though the ruling party wants to have a win-win situation in running of the mine sector; it would prefer safeguarding the mineral wealth for the country and secure jobs for the locals.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chanda tells Phoenix News that the party is also privy to calls for the nationalization of Mopani Copper Mines but was quick to state that the matter has not reached to that extent.

PHOENIX FM NEWS

