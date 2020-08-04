PF TO CHALLENGE HH’S PARENTAGE USING EARLY EJACULATION PARTY(EEP) LEADER

By George Lemba

The PF has instructed Early Ejaculation Party leader Chilufya Tayali to file an injunction in 2021 to question UPND President Hakainde Hichilema’s parentage.

This will be done just days before the filing of nominations and plans are that UPND President Hakainde Hichilema should not file his nominations.

The PF has since bought Chilufya Tayali a Toyota hilux in exchange for this scheme and many others. -Koswe