PF TO CONTINUE SPEAKING ON HEHALF OF THE CIVIL SERVANTS-PF’s Parliamentary Chief Whip has said.

26th November 2021.

By: IP

The Patriotic Front-PF through it’s Parliamentary Chief Whip Stephen Kampyongo has mainted that the PF has a huge task going forward in ensuring that it represents the welfare of the Civil servants in Parliament on a number of issues.



He says the spirit of multipartism will not die despite the alleged intimidation by the state on the former government leaders in the name of investigations.



Mr. Kampyongo whose is also PF’S member of the Central Committee has charged that it is not a secret that Civil Servants have a huge burden following the cancellation of the debt Swap introduced by his regime with the aim of cautioning public workers such as Nurses, Doctors, Teachers and many more, unfortunate the current government has decided to cancel the initiative for reasons best known to themselves.



The Shiwang’andu Lawmaker is however, hopeful that the PF will ensure that the UPND government is taken to task so that it can fulfill it’s campaign promises to the voters, adding that it will also be of importance for those in leadership to channel their energies in attending to issues that matter the most because time does not wait for anyone.



Meanwhile Mr. Kampyongo has advised the head of state to consider updating the nation on the economic values he has so far achieved through his international trips because is among those who condemned the past Presidents over international travells.

