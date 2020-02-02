PF TO DISTRIBUTE 5000 BY 25KG BAGS OF MEALIE MEAL IN PEMBA DISTRICT

By Prudence Siabana

The Patriotic Front –PF- Party has announced the commencement of distribution of over 5000 by 25kg bags of mealie meal in Pemba District of Southern Province.

Speaking during a PF mobilization exercise in Pemba yesterday, PF Deputy National Mobilization Chairperson, Bizwell Mutale said the bags of mealie meal are meant to be given to the vulnerable families that were affected by the dry spell that the province experienced.

Mr Mutale further said the mealie will be distributed for the next three months in batches and has urged residents to remove the tribalism tag and work with the party in government for development.

And PF Deputy Secretary General, Mumbi Phiri urged women and youths in the area to take interest in vying for political positions.

PHOENIX FM NEWS