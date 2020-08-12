PF to field Iris Kaingu as its Parliamentary candidate in Mwandi constituency

The PF is going to field Iris kaingu as it’s parliamentary candidate in Mwandi constituency. Her father Dr Michael kaingu was also once a member of parliament for the same area.

She took these photos at her lodge in sesheke district.

As she writes below,

The only revolution we will see in our generation is a one where the voice of women, youth and differently abled people is heard. #Bill10 #Katekawaluna #oneZambiaoneNation in God

-Iris Kaingu



