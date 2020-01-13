The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has announced that it will hold its Congress between June and July 2020.

The Congress will elect the PF president, presidential candidate and members of the Central Committee, party Secretary General Davis Mwila confirmed in Lusaka on Sunday.

Mwila also said the Congress will also adopt the manifesto for 2021 to 2026 which experts have been tasked to work on.

And the PF has adopted Kaputa District Commissioner Mulenga Fube as its candidate in the Chilubi by-election.

Mwila announced the adoption of Fube during a media briefing today, Sunday at the PF headquarters in Lusaka.

He said the party had overwhelmed response from applicants totaling up to 17. He urged those not picked to support Fube to ensure PF retained the seat.