NON-DELEGATES ADVISED TO STAY AWAY FROM ELECTION VENUES – PF SECRETARY GENERAL

Lusaka, 18th March 2020 – Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila has advised members who are not forming part of the electoral college during District and Provincial elections to stay away from election venues.

“All non delegates are advised to stay away from election venues for the District and Province. This is a directive. This is to ensure smooth and credible outcomes from these critical intra-party democratic processes. These elections in the Party provide a build up to the Party’s general assembly and as such must be conducted in a very free, fair and transparent manner”, Hon Mwila has said.

The Secretary General has also emphasized that the Party wishes to comply with public health directives by Government in the wake of Coronavirus.

“We are not encouraging unnecessary public gatherings in light of COVID-19. All delegates are therefore directed to maintain the prescribed social distances and avoid any hand shakes and hugging”, he said.

” Unlike other political parties allergic to intra-party democracy, ours is a commitment to grow the Party’s democratic space by having legitimate office bearers. We have heard of some Opposition parties trying hard to imitate what we do and promising to go for their party’s convention. We have wondered how a political Party could hold a national convention without conducting primary elections. We also wonder how they can constitute an electoral college without having primary elections for their lower structures”, he said.

Patriotic Front holds elections for Lusaka District today, 18th March 2020. Provincial elections for Lusaka will be held on 20th March 2020 at Mulungushi International Conference Centre to be graced by Party and Republican President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Issued by:

Sunday Chanda

Media Director

Patriotic Front

Party Headquarters

Image may contain: 1 person, standing, tree, plant, outdoor and nature