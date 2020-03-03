The Patriotic Front To Hold General Conference From 10th To 12th July, 2020.

The Central Committee has resolved to hold the General Conference from 10th to 12th July, 2020 at Mulungushi Rock of Authority in Kabwe in Central Province.

The PF Secretary General, Mr. Davies Mwila said all party members are free to contest any position at the forthcoming General Conference to be held at Mulungushi Rock of Authority in accordance with the party constitution.

“In view of the above, the Central Committee has directed the Party’s Elections Committee to conclude the remaining provincial elections by the end of April 2020 in readiness for the July General Conference,” said the SG.

In another development, addressing journalists in Lusaka, Monday morning, on the outcome of the Central Committee meeting held on Saturday, February 29th, PF Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila said the Central Committee unanimously resolved to uphold the recommendation of the Provincial Executive Committee to remove Mr. Kang’ombe from his position.

Hon Mwila emphasized that Mr. Kang’ombe remains a PF member and Kitwe Mayor and that he has the right to appeal the decision of the Central Committee to the party’s General Conference coming up in July.

“As Secretary General, I wish to send a very strong warning that the party shall not tolerate indiscipline from its members regardless of their position in the party,” Mr. Mwila emphasised.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mwila has urged UPND Lawyer John Sangwa not to be political as the ruling party will take him on as a political opponent.

He said Mr. Sangwa’s argument that President Lungu is not eligible to stand in 2021 leaves much to be desired as the Constitutional Court ruled on this matter that the Head of State is eligible to contest as he served for less than 3 years between 2014 and 2016.