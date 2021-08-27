The Patriotic Front – PF- Executive Committee – PEC- has constituted a petitions committee to consider which parliamentary seats to petition in North Western province.

North-Western Province Secretary Dennis Kanyakula says PEC is analyzing incidents which happened in all the 12 constituencies during the elections.

Speaking in a telephone interview with ZNBC News, Kanyakula says some places experienced violence on polling day which led to the elections not being free and fair.

He has further revealed that the party in the province has remained intact despite the humiliating defeat at the hands of the United Party for National Development – UPND in the just ended general elections.

Kanyakula said those ditching PF do not respect party ideologies and the UPND will be accepting such members at their own peril.

He says most of the members that are crossing over from PF to UPND are just hanging by the thread after coming from MMD.