PF to report HH to Zambia Police for insulting President Lungu

Patriotic Front (PF) member of the Central Committee Kebby Mbewe has aid that he will today, Monday report opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to Police in Choma for using unpalatable language when referring to the Head of State.

Mr. Mbewe said that the PF will not sit idle and allow Mr. Hichilema to continue insulting Zambians, adding that the law must take its course to stop Mr. Hichilema from using unpalatable language.

And Patriotic Front PF National Mobilization Committer Member Bizwell Mutale has condemned Mr. Hichilema for using unpalatable language against women during a rally in Pemba District.

Mr. Mutale said that women deserve to be respected at any cost because they have the right to support a party of their choice and should not be intimidated by politicians.

Speaking when he addressed the media in Lusaka, Mr. Mutale said Mr. Hichilema needs prayers and God’s guidance because his statement does not in any way represent the Christian values of the country.

He wondered why the women’s movement in the country is always quiet whenever the UPND leader issues unpalatable statements against the women.