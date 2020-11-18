The government’s chief whip Brian Mundubile has said the PF would once again attempt to pass Constitutional Amendment Bill 10 if it is successful at next year’s elections.

Speaking at a media briefing in Mprorokoso district, Mr Mundubile said it was unfortunate that the bill failed to pass last month, despite the government’s best intentions.

The chief whip claimed the bill had enjoyed wide-ranging support from young people, traditional leaders and people with disabilities.

He said that the PF would now focus on winning as many parliamentary seats as possible in 2021 in order to pass the bill without requiring opposition support.

The controversial piece of legislation collapsed on October 29th after falling six votes short of the required two thirds majority.

Bill 10 has been widely criticised by opposition parties and civil society organisations as a threat to the very foundations of Zambia’s democracy.

Among the most contentious and concerning provisions in the Bill were the re-introduction of deputy ministers, the permitting of ministers to stay in office during elections and scope for interference in the appointment of judges. All of which opposition and civil society claimed were designed not to benefit the citizenry, but to strengthen the PF’s grip on power ahead of elections next year.